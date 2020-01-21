Buried treasure comes to life through historic pirate artifacts at Tampa Bay History Center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pirate season is upon us and as the legend of Jose Gaspar made its way to Tampa Bay, so did tons of buried treasure.

Over the years the Tampa Bay History Center has collected real pirate and shipwreck artifacts from the Florida waters.

The historic artifacts in the “Treasure Seekers” gallery date back to the 1600s and include navigational tools, weaponry, pottery and other items recovered from the coasts of Florida.

The Touchton Map Library is home to thousands of original maps, charts and other documents dating back to the discovery of the New World.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Treasure Seekers exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center.

