Buried treasure comes to life through historic pirate artifacts at Tampa Bay History Center

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pirate season is upon us and as the legend of Jose Gaspar made its way to Tampa Bay, so did tons of buried treasure.

Over the years the Tampa Bay History Center has collected real pirate and shipwreck artifacts from the Florida waters.

The historic artifacts in the “Treasure Seekers” gallery date back to the 1600s and include navigational tools, weaponry, pottery and other items recovered from the coasts of Florida.

The Touchton Map Library is home to thousands of original maps, charts and other documents dating back to the discovery of the New World.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Treasure Seekers exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss