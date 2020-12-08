ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A new pop-up picnic company is bringing folks together for a safe, unique experience.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross take us to St. Petersburg to check it out.

The St. Pete Picnic Co currently offers picnics all over the Tampa Bay for both residents and tourist alike.

You can customize your picnic to fit the experience and atmosphere you are looking for, with food and drink options to fit your pallet.

There are multiple locations to pick from, with anything from downtown to the beaches.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic date idea, want to host a get-together with a few friends or have a large group event, it’s the perfect way to get together safely.

“After enjoying entertaining, decorating, and hosting events, St Pete Picnic Co wanted to bring curated picnics that she has hosted to everyone. St Pete Picnic Co was founded in 2020 during the Cov-19 pandemic when Rachel saw the opportunity to offer Tampa Bay area residents a socially distanced alternative for get togethers, dates, and events,” founder Rachel Fry said.

To learn more about the St. Pete Picnic Co. please visit, stpetepicnicco.com.

