Brooksville art gallery celebrates Black History Month with powerful collection

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – February is Black History Month and a temporary art collection in Brooksville tells a powerful story.

The Uptown Art Gallery in Brooksville City Hall is celebrating the history of black America with art and artifacts from the collections of several private collectors of Brooksville dating from 1876 to today.

Collector Yvonne Bondurant curated the show to tell a story about black history. She said it’s about where they came from and where they are going.

The local collector invited local schools in Hernando County to contribute original artwork in the gallery, including Weeki Wachee, Springstead, Central and Nature Coast High Schools.

The Uptown Art Gallery started 22 years ago by a city hall employee and arts council member as a resource for the community from students to adults.

Today, the art gallery hosts four shows a year so everyone in the community can have access to art and culture.

There will be a reception for “This is Our Story” on Friday, Feb. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Gallery.

The public is invited to come and enjoy this wonderful display of the arts and artifacts representing Black History throughout the years.

