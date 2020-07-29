Bricks and Minifigs creates safe way to play with LEGOs

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – A local business all about LEGOs has rare finds right here in Tampa Bay and is creating safe ways to play.

Bricks and Minifigs buys, sells and trades everything LEGO with new precautions.

The locally owned shop is now open by appointment only for kids to build or collectors to shop.

The small business began in Tampa as a way for the owner, who is a retired navy man, to reconnect with his kids when he returned home.

Adam Smyk told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross everyone does LEGO a little bit differently and that’s okay.

This Saturday Bricks and Minifigs will teach you how to build a windmill and make it spin.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Bricks and Minifigs in Tampa.