Brews and bites to taste at Winter Haven ‘Craft Beer Crawl’

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – For the sixth year, the Craft Beer Crawl will take over the streets of Downtown Winter Haven.

The tour will take you to 35 different businesses around town to sip and savor at your own pace.

Main Street Winter Haven worked with Grove Roots Brewing Co, Florida Brewery, and Cavalier Distributing to bring you some of the newest and most delicious craft beers.

The ultimate goal is to encourage people who might not normally come Downtown to explore and shop at Winter Haven’s local small businesses.

Many of the businesses will host a special sale for the “crawlers”, or offer a promotion for those who return at a later date.

For $25 you can sample a different craft beer and food pairing at each stop, all within walking distance of Central Park.

If you’re looking just to take a bite out of the food, you can attend the event for just $5.

Ticket sales online end at 2 p.m. but you can still purchase them in person at the event.

When you check in, you will get a commemorative mug and map to use throughout this self-guided event.

The crawl kicks off on Thursday, June 20 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Craft Beer Crawl.