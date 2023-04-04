BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Orange grove stands and stores used to be a more common sight in Florida. One of the ones left is Mixon Fruit Farms, which will be closing in a few months.

“It was a very hard decision to finally be done,” Mixon Fruit Farms Owner Janet Mixon said.

She and her husband, Dean Mixon made the decision sell the farm, which has been open since 1939.

“We’re both in our 70’s and you just can’t get people to work,” Janet Mixon said.

On Tuesday, Mixon Fruit Farms had their last “running of the fruit” and customers were able to the citrus be washed and juiced.

The property is currently up for sale for nearly $16 million.

Janet Mixon said she would like to see the property transformed into a park.

“I feel like there’s so much history here and there’s so much that people could learn,” she said.

Mixon also said there are plans to open a food truck to sell the popular food items, like orange swirl ice cream, the BLT and Cuban sandwiches.

If you would like to visit Mixon Fruit Farms, the store and deli is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tram tours are scheduled Thursday through Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Mixon Fruit Farms will close for good on July 29, 2023.