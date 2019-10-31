BOO! ‘Spooky Empire’ brings dark side of Comic Con to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The most petrifying show comes to Tampa just in time for a haunted Halloween.
Spooky Empire is celebrating its 17th year, but it will bring all-new thrills and chills to Tampa this year.
The dark side of Comic Con is famous for an array of activities including a tattoo festival, film festival, celebrity autographs, Kid’s Zone, costume and cosplay contest, huge exhibitor room, live music, performances, Q & A’s with artists, authors and filmmakers and seminars.
Celebrity guests in attendance: Alice Cooper, Cassandra Peterson (Elvira), Bruce Campbell, Mia Farrow, Clive Barker and Sam & Ted Raimi among many more.
Spooky Empire kicks off Halloween night with a trick-or-treat party for the kids.
The scary convention will go until Sunday, Nov. 3.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Spooky Empire.
LATEST STORIES:
- Road Rants: This car color might cost you less in Tampa Bay
- Deputies investigating second armed home invasion in Brooksville
- Person who was reportedly seen hanging onto boat near Gandy Bridge found safe
- LIVE: House to vote on Trump impeachment procedures
- NASA shares photo of screaming jack-o’-lantern nebula