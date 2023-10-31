CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are looking for a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween with the kiddos, the Clearwater Threshers Boo Bash is back.

The annual event is held at BayCare Ballpark where dozens of vendors will have tables set up to give out sweet treats.

Clearwater Threshers Community Engagement Manager Robert Stretch said this event has been a tradition since the early 2000s.

“My favorite part is definitely all the kids that are here checking out teach other’s costumes and they can either see ones that make them smile or make them happy,” he said.

Trick-or-treaters can also enjoy hayrides, themed photo areas and a costume parade right on the field.

Concession stands, restrooms, play areas and the tiki bar will also be open during Boo Bash.

Boo Bash is free on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at BayCare Ball Park in Clearwater.