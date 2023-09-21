TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you like eating barbeque and listening to Elvis, you will want to check out this event kicking off Wednesday night.

It is the 31st Annual Gourmet Feastival that benefits programs for the Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women in Tampa.

This year, the theme is “Blues, BBQ and Elvis” and attendees will get a chance to sample various food and beverage options.

“We expect to have more than 35 different restaurants and beverage purveyors,” Gourmet Feastival Co-Chair Elizabeth Colón said. “You just walk in, enjoy the atmosphere.”

According to Colón, this is the Centre for Women’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“It’s really about giving back. Our population, who we serve, are pretty much everyone from age 9 to 90,” she said.

For more than 40 years, the Centre for Women has served hundreds of thousands of women, girls and seniors through wellness and counseling programs, construction services and career development.

The 31st Annual Gourmet Feastival is being held at the Higgins Centre on Himes Ave in Tampa from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets can be bought to attend at the door or through this link.