PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Blueberry season has arrived in Tampa Bay, and there are several U-pick farms that are open for you to check out.

Below is a list of a few places you can visit.

Wish Farms in Plant City: April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. , April 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Keel Farms in Plant City: April 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Starkey Blueberry Farm in New Port Richey: Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whitehead’s Blueberry Farm in Winter Haven: Saturday, April 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Church Lake Farms in Odessa: Tuesday March 28, 8 a.m. to noon, April 1, 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Typically, blueberry season in Florida runs between March and May.