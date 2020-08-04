Black-owned business shows Tampa Bay love on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and a homegrown, black-owned business is celebrating with a sweet treat!

Bee J’s Cookies, an e-commerce cookie business started in Tampa Bay has an ooey-gooey take on the classic chocolate chip cookie.

The small business is committed to donating funds to help other black businesses and organizations to build and support one another.

Bryant Jones mom was in the Army and he lived all over the United States learning to make cookies with her and his grandma once he could stand in the kitchen.

The young business owner attended H.B. Plant High School in Tampa. He won the 2008 FHSAA Class 4A State Championship with the school’s football team. Bryant graduated from Florida State University in 2013 and moved to Washington, D.C. for graduate school at Georgetown University.

On Tuesday, the company will commemorate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with a special 25 percent discount on all cookie boxes.

