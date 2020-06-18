Black Lives Matter Family March lets kids use voices safely to fight for equality

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Black Lives Matter movement is an outlet for voices to be heard, and right here in Tampa Bay even the tiniest ones are growing louder.

The black lives matter family march was founded so kids would have an outlet to express themselves safely.

The event will have a storytime and snacks before the group marches for equality from curtis hixon park.

Organizers say the goal is to gain respect for everyone and stand up to the racial injustice in our society.

Protesters plan to practice safe social distancing at the peaceful kid-friendly march.

The Black Lives Matter Family March protestors told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross they will keep showing up to let their voices be heard until there is real change in our society.

“I will be doing this every Friday until we start seeing change. We need to address tolerance and racism and equality for everyone,” protest organizer Lara Kazanski said.

You and your little ones can join the Black Lives Matter Family March this Friday morning starting at 10:30 at Curtis Hixon Park.

