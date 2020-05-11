Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay connects those struggling during coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One organization bringing people together has opened up a whole new digital world of adventure during the coronavirus outbreak.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay is all about one on one mentoring.

The program brings mentors and little ones together for fun and bonding.

During the coronavirus outbreak, some of the activities have changed, but the spirit is still alive. From facetime coloring, to visiting amusement parks digitally the fun never stopped.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay President and CEO, Stephen Koch, told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross during this time it’s especially important to make sure kids know they have support.

Koch said he thinks kids need an outlet during this difficult time and he’s proud of the mentors and the little ones for going through this process.

