Bess the Book Bus brings reading to kids in need around Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – A local non-profit is making sure kids have access to books at all times.

Bess the Book Bus brings reading straight to you by traveling around Tampa Bay to help kids in need build a library at home.

Kids usually are able to go into the bus to pick out their books but to keep everyone safe things are a bit different.

Now they get a grab bag with two to three age-appropriate books and some extra goodies, like crayons and games.

Books can be the escape for kids to travel to another place during a tough time.

The founder, Jennifer Frances, told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross the book bus was named for her Nana who inspired a love for reading.

Frances said even when she moved away from her Nana, books were always sent and kept them connected.

Bess the Book Bus will be sticking around Hillsborough Co. and Pinellas Co. during this time.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Bess the Book Bus.

