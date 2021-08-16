Beekeepers to celebrate National Honey Bee Day this weekend

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA)- National Honey Bee Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of August, this year it falls on Aug. 21.

According to HoneyLove.org, the national day encourages the public to celebrate the critter responsible for more than a third of the food we consume.

“Plants are reliant on the pollination that the bees offer us… plants like strawberries, squash, those kind of things,” Strive Hive Solutions Beekeeper and Valrico Resident Kyle Foster said.

Foster’s interest in beekeeping began more than seven years ago when he discovered his fishing boat was filled with honey bees.

“I’m going to guesstimate after being a beekeeper for a while, probably about 50,000 bees in my boat. I harvested about five gallons, six gallons of honey out of there,” Foster said

National Honey Bee Day has also brought together beekeepers and bee associations to help educate communities on how to help and protect the bees population.

“Families can put out pollination flowers. They can go to a local nursery and say hey, what can I put out there to help pollination… bees, butterflies,” Foster said.

If you are interested in finding places to buy honey in Tampa Bay, you can head to LocalHoneyFinder.org, or if you are interested in beekeeping, you can check out more information on the Tampa Bay Bee Keepers Association website.