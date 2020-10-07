Bay Paws Pet Resort helps pet parents go back to work with unique programs

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A new favorite hot spot for your furry friend is now open in Clearwater.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us how Bay Paws is helping pet parents go back to work.

Bay Paws Pet Resort has three daycare options, two of which are unique to the Tampa Bay area.

They are group play, enrichment program, and puppy preschool.

Its group playgroups are separated by size and temperament.

The enrichment program is for dogs who cannot participate in group play or need more mental stimulation.

The puppy preschool program is quite popular and is a structured daycare program made specifically for puppies to learn basic commands and how to properly socialize with other dogs.

The majority of its daycare space is indoors and climate-controlled to keep dogs safe from the Florida heat and dry from the rain.

The innovative pet hotel has three different dog boarding suites each with a live webcam for pet parents to check on their dogs.

Bay Paws staff are all CPR and First Aid certified and the facility has over 10,000 sq. ft. of fun, right by the PIE Airport.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Bay Paws Pet Resort.