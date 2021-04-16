Bay Area Renaissance Festival kicks off at new location in Dade City

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — You can travel back in time this weekend as the Bay Area Renaissance Festival kicks off at their new location in Dade City.

Festival organizers are teaming up with Pasco County Parks Recreation and Natural Resources to bring live entertainment, music, artisans and food for visitors.

This year, the festival is relocating from MOSI to Withlacoochee River Park, which has been transformed into a European village.

The location will feature four stages with musicians, jugglers, mimes and actors putting on a show a year after the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Bay Area Renaissance Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends from April 17 through May 23. Tickets can be found on their website.