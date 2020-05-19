Bamboo sculpture art brings joy to Tampa neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One local artist is bringing joy to a South Tampa neighborhood by creating art.

You may have seen some new sculptures in Hyde Park popping up since before the coronavirus outbreak.

They come in all shapes and sizes and they are made out of a unique material – bamboo.

Alexander Nixon is an art history professor at the University of Tampa who started using the abundance of bamboo in the neighborhood for public art.

He’s made dozens of sculptures from a massive centaur to a dainty butterfly.

Nixon told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross he thinks it’s important for everyone to have access to art.

He said, “it’s wonderful to work with something that builds community” and he’s excited to bring this unique artwork to ours.

Nixon needs more bamboo to keep create these masterpieces so if you have some or just want to pop by to see the sculptures you can find him at the end of Albany and Bristol in Hyde Park.