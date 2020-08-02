‘Arts in the Park’ virtual art show celebrates 30 years of ADA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Arts4All Florida is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the ADA with a special event right here in Tampa Bay.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross has a preview of the all-inclusive art show happening today.

Arts4All Florida creates connections for those with disabilities through accessible art.

Today the University of Southen Florid’s CARD program will host “Arts in the Park” with live demonstrations online.

CARD hopes this virtual event will help celebrate everyone’s differences and equality.

CLICK HERE to learn more about CARD’s “Arts in the Park” event happening from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday.