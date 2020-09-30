Artistry St. Pete supports local crafters by combining art and living

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A new local hotspot is popping up in downtown St. Pete with living art.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross shows us how Artistry St. Pete is supporting local creators.

Milhaus opened Artistry St. Pete to shine a light on local artists and make you feel more at home.

The six-story apartment project is a different creative, collaborative community that infuses luxury living with an appreciation for the arts.

Featuring work from local artists throughout the entire community and on-site rotating art gallery.

Three murals are featured prominently on the property.

St. Pete is known for its murals, and Milhaus and the Morean Arts Center worked together to ensure residents and the public would be able to enjoy these signature works.

Matt Kress, a local St. Petersburg artist, is creating the public facing mural at the dog park.

Another St. Pete local, Leo Gomez, created a mural in the fitness center to add inspiration to your workout.

The largest mural on the property, by Tampa-based Jujmo, is a jungle theme creation in the interior pool courtyard.

