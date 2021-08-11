Art show brings female artists from across U.S. to Tampa Bay

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA)- A unique summer exhibition is bringing together women from all across the country to Tampa Bay.

The show is called “The Women of Summer Art, Glass and Jewelry” and features different kinds of mediums, such as clay, glass and paintings.

“There are 12 different artists here, all women this time. We just felt that we were going to celebrate the women and the colors this summer,” Show Curator Susan Benjamin said.

The exhibition is on display at Syd Entel Galleries/Susan Benjamin Glass in Safety Harbor from now until Aug. 28, 2021.

Syd Entel Galleries/Susan Benjamin Glass is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s been just such a pleasure being in this business. It’s such a fun outlet for everyone to come in. when they walk in the door and to see their faces… wow! You’ll hear that expression, I’m just really proud to be here,” Benjamin said.

Artists included in the show are: