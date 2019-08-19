‘ART International’ using eye movement therapy to help PTSD patients

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local non-profit hosts training sessions for clinicians to help those with PTSD learn to cops through eye movement therapy.

Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) is psychotherapy that aims to resolve a traumatic memory through a combination of eye movements and memory visualization.

This treatment relieves the strong physical and emotional reactions associated with PTSD in as few as one to six sessions.

ART International is slated to host over 150 training sessions around the country in 2019, with 15 in Florida alone.

Licensed clinicians, including psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, marriage and family therapists and mental health counselors are eligible to participate in the training.

