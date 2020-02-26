‘Applied Science & Performance Institute’ keeps hearts healthy with unique technology

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Applied Science & Performance Institute (ASPI) bases your training on science to reach your individual “prime.”
Machines with the latest technology map out your body’s blueprint.
Trainers are able to take your results to develop a workout plan just for you.
Some of the tests done are DXA scans, In-Body, Force Plate, Metabolic Cart, Mobilization evaluations, Sub VO2 testing, Physical Therapy scans and more.
Through the end of February for National Heart Month you can get your central blood pressure measured for free. This is the pressure of blood actually pumping from your heart.
This procedure is normally done by sticking a catheter in your heart but ASPI does it with a press of a button.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Applied Science & Performance Institute (ASPI) in Tampa.
