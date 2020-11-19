Annual ‘Holiday Gift Market’ goes virtual to support local shops

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Junior League of Tampa’s annual Holiday Gift Market kicks off with a new twist.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us about the local shopping event going virtual.

The Junior League of Tampa’s largest fundraisery, called “Holiday Gift Market”, supports small businesses in an online shopping marketplace.

This year, there are engaging and interactive virtual events, that will all contribute to the Junior League of Tampa’s community projects.

The event will take place until Dec. 13 on a new virtual platform to keep the community safe and healthy and reach a larger audience to experience HGM.

Small business merchants this year will be selling everything from clothing, jewelry, and handbags to food, art and children’s items.

Net proceeds from the event including a part of your purchases will fund the League’s community projects and programs around Tampa Bay.

