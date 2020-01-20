Annual breakfast honors life, leadership and service of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast will bring neighbors together for an annual event commemorating the life, leadership and service of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs will bring together an audience of over 1,000 attendees consisting of corporate sponsors, politicians, members of grassroots organizations and the community-at-large.

The organization’s mission is to honor the principles espoused by Dr. King and to foster positive community relations.

The program includes a keynote address including a cross-section of the citizenry in Tampa Bay and offer positive solutions to the problems and concerns of the Tampa Bay community.

An awards ceremony will also be included in the program to honor corporations and individuals for their positive contributions to the community.

The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs (TOBA) is holding the event at the Hilton Hotel Downtown Tampa on Monday, January 20 at 6:45 a.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the 40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast with the Tampa Organization of Black Affairs.

