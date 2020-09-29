Adventure awaits at Boggy Creek in Kissimmee as spooky season arrives

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re looking for a weekend adventure, Boggy Creek in Kissimmee has tons of new fun for the whole family.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross gives us a sneak peek as spooky season is here.

Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures takes you on a tour of the Everglades.

You’ll see tons of wildlife as you speed through the waterways like birds, buffalo and of course the Florida alligator.

An all-new drive-thru Halloween adventure called “Stream n’ Scream” has a thrill experience from the safe social distance of your car running now until Oct. 31.

You can learn more about Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures on its website.

