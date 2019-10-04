‘Achieva Box Car Rally’ races to roll down the streets of Clearwater, raise money for schools

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The classic film “The Little Rascals” has inspired a one-of-a-kind competition that brings the whole community together to benefit Pinellas County schools.

The Achieva Box Car Rally is an annual community event that benefits Pinellas County schools through classroom grants.

This year marks the event’s tenth-anniversary celebration.

More than 2,500 spectators will fill the streets of Clearwater on Saturday to watch nearly 300 box car races, featuring All-American Soap Box Derby-style vehicles and homemade cars.

Race participants are ages 7 and up and represent family, high school or corporate teams from the local community.

Families who participate also work together to build the cars, name them and race them.

The race is a free, action-packed event for the whole family with food trucks, carnival rides, and more.

This charitable event has raised $200,000 for local classroom grants since it first began in 2010. All proceeds will continue to benefit Pinellas County Schools this year.

Local schools use the grants for classroom supplies and simulated business programs for high school students.

See the box cars in action on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Clearwater at the intersection of Cleveland St. and Osceola Ave.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Achieva Box Car Rally.