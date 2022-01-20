40th annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival kicks off this weekend

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of vendors will line the streets this weekend to serve all kinds of mouthwatering dishes for the John’s Pass Seafood Festival.

The four-day festival is hosted by the City of Madeira Beach and is celebrating its 40th year. Several vendors said they would like to see the community come out to enjoy live music, fresh seafood and arts and crafts.

Got Lobstah is one of the food trucks set up along the streets of John’s Pass Village and will be serving a variety of lobster rolls. It is the veteran-owned food truck’s first time back at the festival since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“The festivals are so important, especially to food trucks,” Got Lobstah Co-Owner Renee Haetrle said. “We’ve had a great time going to the different communities around the Tampa Bay area. We travel to about six counties and we’ve had a great time but to bring the festivals back, it’s great to see everybody out.”

Renee and Sean Haertle are the owners of the local business that serves authentic Maine Lobster and dishes made from scratch. They said they have been glad to see that several festivals, like the John’s Pass Seafood Festival, have made a comeback in Tampa Bay.

“I think they build comradery within the communities. They allow people to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have here in the Tampa area and definitely important for small businesses because it allows us to get our names out there,” Renee Haertle said.

The John’s Pass Seafood Festival begins Thursday Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. It will be happening all day Friday and Saturday until it ends Sunday Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. Parking and trolley information can be found using on the event’s website.