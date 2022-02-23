TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over the past few years, the Gasparilla Music Festival has been one of the most anticipated events in Tampa Bay.

This year, the festival is celebrating its 11th year with well-known artists and local bands.

The Black Pumas are expected to headline at the festival on Friday. The Revivalists will take the stage Saturday and then Trombone Shorty is scheduled to wrap up the event on Sunday.

8 On Your Side caught up with Tampa Bay native Camille Trust who said she is excited to be performing on Friday at the Gasparilla Music Festival for the very first time.

“We’re going to take you on a whole musical journey and it’s going to be fun. You’re going to be dancing and feeling full of energy, ready for the rest of the night,” Trust said.

The non-profit festival will benefit youth music education with programs like Recycled Tunes, an initiative aiming to provide instruments to students.

The festival is being presented by Coppertail Brewing Co. There will also be several local food vendors available at the event site.

The Gasparilla Music Festival runs from Friday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 27 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Information regarding tickets and the live performer lineup can be found on the festival’s website.