10th annual Gasparilla Music Festival to kick off at Curtis Hixon Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The Gasparilla Music Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary with live music and local food vendors for thousands of visitors.

The non-profit festival will benefit youth music education with programs like Recycled Tunes, an initiative aiming to provide instruments to students.

“Last year, we were able to provide 595 instruments to kids in schools and also provide really necessary funding to help keep these programs alive,” Gasparilla Music Festival Board Member Kelly Bustin said.

The festival is being presented by Coppertail Brewing Co., which will be serving beers like Free Dive and Florida Special Lager. Other Coppertail brews that will be on hand include Unholy, Sunken Grove, Night Swim, Fruit Berliner, and Berliner Painkiller.

“The pandemic really hurt small restauranteurs, hurt small brewers like us and it really hurt musicians, it was a rough time. It’s just so exciting to see an event like this coming back to the community,” Coopertail Brewing Founder Kent Bailey said.

The Gasparilla Music Festival runs from Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Information regarding tickets and the live performer lineup can be found on their website.

Everyone who attends this year’s music festival will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to get into the festival grounds, organizers announced in a tweet. Anyone who is fully vaccinated can also provide proof of vaccination instead of a negative test.

