Armed, dangerous Bradenton murder suspect at large, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shamar Dequez Johnson, left, and Chanelle Michelle Lawson, right. (Source: Bradenton Police Department)

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for one of two suspects in a shooting that left a 26-year-old Bradenton man dead on Saturday.

The Bradenton Police Department responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of 51st Street West and found the victim, identified as Cecil V. Richardson, wounded. He died after arriving at an area hospital, police said.

One suspect, Chanelle Michelle Lawson, 27, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder. Another suspect, Shemar Dequez Johnson, remains at large. Police said he has active warrants for second-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Andres Perez at (941) 932-9322 or email their tip to BPDTIPS@bradentonpd.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss