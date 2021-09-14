Armed, dangerous Bradenton murder suspect at large, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for one of two suspects in a shooting that left a 26-year-old Bradenton man dead on Saturday.

The Bradenton Police Department responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of 51st Street West and found the victim, identified as Cecil V. Richardson, wounded. He died after arriving at an area hospital, police said.

One suspect, Chanelle Michelle Lawson, 27, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder. Another suspect, Shemar Dequez Johnson, remains at large. Police said he has active warrants for second-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Andres Perez at (941) 932-9322 or email their tip to BPDTIPS@bradentonpd.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.