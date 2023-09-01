NORT PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — An “armed and dangerous” suspect is in custody following a double homicide in North Port.

The North Port Police Department said it is investigating the homicide of two people in the 1200 block of Malicoat Road.

Officers were called to the home shortly before midnight on Aug. 31.

When officers arrived, they said they saw 21-year-old Dima Tower entering a car. They said they started a pursuit but the driver fled north on Interstate 75. The driver, who is believed to be Tower, was forced to stop at mile marker 192 in unincorporated Venice. Officers said he fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

The man was found near I-75 and Laurel Road and is currently in custody.

No other information was immediately available

Officers said Tower and the victims were known to each other.