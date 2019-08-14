‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for slayings of mother, 10-year-old spotted in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WESH)—A 21-year-old man who authorities are calling a person of interest in the Pennsylvania slayings of a mother and her 10-year-old son has been spotted in Florida.

Jack Turner is a person of interest in the weekend homicides and is also wanted on theft and robbery charges.

Officials with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said late Tuesday that there have been three confirmed sightings of Turner in the St. Augustine area.

Turner is known to have connections in the area and may still be in St. Johns County, deputies said.

Officials said Turner should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

HOMICIDE POI SOUGHT: The United States Marshals Service, along with the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office, are currently… Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

