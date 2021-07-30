Are you watching the Olympics on Comcast or YouTube TV?

TAMPA (WFLA) – There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the Olympics and athletes in Tokyo.

And we’re sure you’ve been watching closely, but have you been watching the Olympics in UHD on Comcast or YouTube TV?

Ultra High Definition (UHD) is the resolution 3840x2160P. What this means is that there are more pixels per inch in a UHD TV. This gives a higher resolution on the TV. UHD is used on larger TVs so you can sit closer to the TV and still enjoy a crisp, clear picture.

If you have been watching UHD, we would like your feedback.

Please tell us your experience of the feed. How has the quality been? What difference do you see between UHD vs. Standard HD?

How have the transitions been between the UHD content and non-UHD content on the stream?

Email James Ellett at jellett@wfla.com. We thank you for your input.