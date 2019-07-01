Applebee’s selling $1 DOLLARMAMA for the entire month of July

TAMPA (WFLA) – Looking to cool down with a delicious drink this month look no further than Applebee’s.

Applebee’s has announced its newest Neighborhood Drink of the Month will be the $1 Malibu DOLLARMAMA.

The drink will be served in a 10-ounce mug that includes premium white Malibu Coconut Rum plus TROPICANA® orange and DOLE® pineapple juices.

Applebee’s Vice President of beverage innovation Patrick Kirk says  “If you’re looking for a new cocktail to cheers to summer with, the Malibu DOLLARMAMA™ has you covered.”

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

