(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Apple employees shouldn’t have any problems getting tested for coronavirus.

The tech giant said it will ship tests to workers’ homes.

Apple also reportedly began offering nasal swab tests to employees returning to its headquarters in Cupertino, California in May.

As coronavirus spike in several states, many Apple offices and retail stores remain closed.

For stores allowing people inside, temperature checks are required for employees and customers.