App that lets you animate old family photos becomes internet sensation

TAMPA (WFLA) — An online genealogy company created a feature on its app that enables users to turn old family photographs into moving, life-like pictures.
Every wondered what your great-great grandmother would have looked like alive? MyHeritage’s Deep Nostalgia technology will likely give you the closest look you’ll get.
The feature has been an immediate hit, with the app shooting to the top of the iTunes app charts. MyHeritage says over 10 million faces have been animated since its launch over a week ago.
“The extent of its success exceeded our expectations. We are humbled by its popularity and we love seeing all the examples shared from all over the world,” a staff member said.
Here are some examples users have posted online: