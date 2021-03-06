App that lets you animate old family photos becomes internet sensation

TAMPA (WFLA) — An online genealogy company created a feature on its app that enables users to turn old family photographs into moving, life-like pictures.

Every wondered what your great-great grandmother would have looked like alive? MyHeritage’s Deep Nostalgia technology will likely give you the closest look you’ll get.

The feature has been an immediate hit, with the app shooting to the top of the iTunes app charts. MyHeritage says over 10 million faces have been animated since its launch over a week ago.

“The extent of its success exceeded our expectations. We are humbled by its popularity and we love seeing all the examples shared from all over the world,” a staff member said.

Here are some examples users have posted online:

I was barely old enough to have vague memories of my grandmother and no video that I'm aware of so it was cool to put a couple of her old photos into motion with @MyHeritage Deep Heritage. pic.twitter.com/x7hP7MXAFC — Dustin (@dustinhorne) March 2, 2021

My great great great great grand aunt Jane Rowena Huff



Born 1773

Died 1865@MyHeritage pic.twitter.com/bytQ9u3Gpx — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 2, 2021

tried the new @MyHeritage animate feature on some old photos. Kind of cool. Here is my absolutely devastatingly handsome father. pic.twitter.com/QSSsS5g2VZ — Christine Green (@christinejgreen) February 28, 2021