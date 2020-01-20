(WFLA) – One of the first human beings to set foot on the moon is celebrating his milestone birthday today.

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin turns 90 on Monday.

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first human to set foot on the moon on July 20, 1969, as part of the Apollo 11 mission.

Aldrin was born in New Jersey in 1930 and attended the US Military Academy after high school. After graduation, Aldrin joined the Air Force. He flew 66 combat missions in Korea and completed a tour of duty in Germany before returning to school to earn his Doctorate of Science in Astronautics from MIT.

In 1966, Aldrin took part in the Gemini 12 orbital flight mission. During the mission, Aldrin completed the first successful spacewalk in the world and took the first space selfie.

Just a few years later, about 600 million people watched him set foot on the moon.