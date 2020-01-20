Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin turns 90

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA) – One of the first human beings to set foot on the moon is celebrating his milestone birthday today.

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin turns 90 on Monday. 

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first human to set foot on the moon on July 20, 1969, as part of the Apollo 11 mission.

Aldrin was born in New Jersey in 1930 and attended the US Military Academy after high school. After graduation, Aldrin joined the Air Force. He flew 66 combat missions in Korea and completed a tour of duty in Germany before returning to school to earn his Doctorate of Science in Astronautics from MIT.

In 1966, Aldrin took part in the Gemini 12 orbital flight mission. During the mission, Aldrin completed the first successful spacewalk in the world and took the first space selfie.

Just a few years later, about 600 million people watched him set foot on the moon. 

BUZZ ALDRIN 2018

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss