Sunday will start out with scattered storms and temps in the mid to upper 70s. Rain and storms move south and east late in the day giving way to some sunshine along the coast. Highs will rise to the low 90s with feels like temps over 100. It will also be rather breezy with wind gusting over 20 mph.

There will be fewer showers Monday, mainly inland during the afternoon hours with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances increase Tuesday and stay high through the end of the week. Showers will arrive in the morning and last through the afternoon hours with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90 all week long.