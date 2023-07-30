It will be mainly dry this morning with a coastal shower possible as temps start around 80 degrees in the Bay Area. Scattered showers and storms form early this afternoon with rain moving east later today as highs rise to the mid 90s and feels like temperatures will be at least 105 degrees.

Not much will change Monday, but Tuesday and Wednesday showers will arrive earlier in the morning due to a front moving into the panhandle.

Storm timing will be the same Thursday and Friday, but there will be fewer rain areas. Our pattern changes next weekend with sunny mornings and afternoon and evening storms. Highs all week will be in the low to mid 90s with lows around 80 degrees.