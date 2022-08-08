Rain and storms will linger after sunset and taper off before midnight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 70s across the Bay Area. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with morning sunshine and numerous afternoon and evening storms. Highs will rise into the mid 90s.

Timing of showers and storms will stay the same Wednesday through Friday, but they will become more isolated by Thursday. This will allow afternoon highs to rise into the mid to upper 90s.

A weak front will stall out in the panhandle this weekend which means we could see morning showers as well as afternoon storms starting Saturday.