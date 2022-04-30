Scattered showers and storms will wind down before midnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday morning with afternoon highs rising into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop early to mid afternoon and will linger into the evening hours of your Sunday before things dry a bit to start the work week.

Isolated showers and storms continue to be in the forecast throughout the work week, but moisture will be limited. Expect a 30 percent chance of pm rain Monday through Wednesday and a 20 percent chance Thursday and Friday.

A weak front will move toward northern Florida next weekend which will provide for a few more showers and storms, but the front itself will not move through the Bay Area. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with low in the low to mid 70s the next 8 days.