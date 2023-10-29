Today will be much like yesterday with lots of sunshine and temperatures rising into the upper 80s after morning temps near 70 degrees. It will be a bit breezy, but humidity will still feel comfortable.

Monday will feel much like Sunday, but mid and high clouds will move in from the south so expect filtered sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

A cold front gets close to our area Tuesday bringing a couple of stray showers late in the day, but most of us will stay dry so no fear to trick or treaters as highs rise to the mid 80s with evening temps in the upper 70s.

A few showers could accompany the front early Wednesday, but the sky will clear quickly and things turn cool and windy.

Highs after the front will rise to the mid and upper 70s with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Things will warm back into the 80s Friday and into the weekend with lows in the low to mid 60s before low rain chances return Saturday and Sunday.