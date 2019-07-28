Another nice beach day Sunday

Saturday Evening at St. Pete Beach

After a very soggy work week, we had a fantastic beach day today to get the weekend started. Here’s the good news if you missed it – we’ve got another one on the way Sunday.

“It’s been a rough stretch – this was the first time in almost two weeks that Tampa International Airport didn’t record any rainfall” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver.

Beach Forecast 7/28

Expect a lot of sunshine at the beaches Sunday with high temperatures around 90 degrees. Be on the lookout for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms later during the afternoon and evening with a 30% rain chance.

Water temperatures are hovering in the mid 80s after last week’s rain.