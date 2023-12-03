This morning will be warm and muggy with many neighborhoods staying at or above 70 degrees. Areas of fog and haze will develop again so allow yourself extra time to get to your early morning destinations before fog dissipates around 9 am.

A cold front will move in later today which means an extra humid day is in store with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will rise to around 80 degrees Sunday.

Rain ends early Monday with humidity levels dropping and highs rising to the mid and upper 70s. Clouds return Tuesday into early Wednesday before another front drops temperatures even more Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low 70s with midday temps dropping to the upper 60s for highs Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday and around 50 Thursday morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up heading into next weekend with low rain chances.