The sky will remain clear overnight with chilly lows in the upper 50s across the Bay Area. Northern and inland communities may dip in the 40s so don’t put away the jacket just yet. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

As we head into the work week temperatures will continue to warm into the low 80s Monday, mid 80s Tuesday, and upper 80s Wednesday. Rain chances will be slim to none until Thursday when a cold front enters the panhandle.

The front stalls to our north so isolated to scattered rain chances stay in the forecast through the weekend. The front will push through next Sunday as the following week starts out dry.