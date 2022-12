Merry Christmas everyone as temperatures Sunday morning will be in the 20s and low 30s. Keep your heavy coat handy as the wind chill will be in the 20s again to start your Holiday. Christmas afternoon will stay cold with highs in the upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Things warm up heading into the work week with highs Monday in the upper 50s. near 70 Wednesday, and around 80 by Friday. The next change of rain arrives next weekend as a front gets close to our area.