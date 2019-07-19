Another Bluetooth skimmer found in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a Bluetooth credit card skimmer found at a 7-Eleven location in Seminole.

According to deputies, the skimmer was found at pump 3 at the 7-Eleven located at 7612 Starkey Road.

The Bluetooth skimmer allows people to collect your credit card information without returning to the gas pump to retrieve the skimmer.

If you have used this pump, please review your bank or credit card statements for possible fraudulent activity.

Detectives recommend paying inside the store, if possible.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer services have inspected nearly half a million gas pumps statewide. So far this year, inspectors have found and removed more than 865 skimmers.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried was in the Bay area Thursday talking about how her department is working to bring the information stealing devices to an end.

The best advice to protect yourself next time you go to a gas station:

Check the pump for any signs of tampering

If you can’t pay with cash, if not Fried suggests a credit card is better than a debit card.

Beware of which pumps you are using!

Also, remember to keep an eye on your bank accounts. If you notice any suspicious transactions, contact your bank immediately.

LATEST POSTS: