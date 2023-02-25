Temperatures heading into the overnight hours will be a bit cooler, dipping into the mid 60s across the Bay Area. Patchy to dense fog will develop Sunday morning and dissipate around 10 am giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Highs Sunday will be in the low 80s with lower humidity.

There won’t be much change throughout the work week with a weak cold front bringing showers in northern counties Tuesday, otherwise it stays dry through Friday afternoon.

Highs throughout the week will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will bring showers late Friday evening into Saturday morning, but things won’t cool much. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s with lows around 60.