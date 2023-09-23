Sunday starts out feeling really good with temperatures across the Bay Area in the low 70s. Many communities north and east will dip into the low and mid 60s so you may need a light jacket early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be warm with highs in the low 90s as humidity stays low. The only chance of rain will be in southern counties late afternoon into the evening.

Rain and humidity return Monday with midday through evening showers and storms as highs rise to around 90 degrees.

A front will stall over central Florida Tuesday through Thursday which will provide widespread showers and storms both morning and afternoon as highs rise to the upper 80s. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Rain chances decrease heading into next weekend with a 40 to 50 percent chance of afternoon and evening storms both Saturday and Sunday.